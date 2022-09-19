Costa del Sol aims to persuade residents in cold parts of Europe to become 'energy nomads' and spend winter here The idea is that it would be better to spend the season in this area than have to pay massive energy bills in Germany, Britain or the Netherlands, for example, due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The tourist board is planning a million-euro campaign to attract visitors to an area where central heating is generally not necessary

This winter, the Costa del Sol aims to be a winter refuge for Europeans who live in cold climates and where energy costs are high. The idea is that it would be better to spend the season in this area, where central heating is generally not necessary, than have to pay massive bills in Germany, Britain or the Netherlands, for example, due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francisco Salado, centre, explaining the plan.

Francisco Salado, the president of the Costa del Sol tourist board, has announced that new campaigns costing one million euros are being planned to attract a new profile of visitor, a type of ‘energy nomad’ from elsewhere in Europe who will spend the winter in Malaga province, where they won’t be so cold and won’t have high bills to pay. “They will be better off spending the winter with us,” he said.

In fact, he pointed out, in some cases governments are advising their citizens to travel somewhere warmer. “The Costa del Sol has an advantage in this situation,” he explained, “because it is already a benchmark for good weather and quality facilities”. It is also a good business opportunity which the destination has no intention of missing.

Salado also announced that in the last three months of this year the Costa del Sol will be represented in the main tourism fairs, professional conferences and activities relating to different segments of the sector.

The tourism sector hopes that 2023 to be the year of consolidation after the pandemic. “We want to recover visitors from those markets where the numbers are still down and ensure the loyalty of those who have still been coming, so the Tourist Board is organising around 50 different promotions,” Salado said.