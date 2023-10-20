Corte Inglés offers Christmas jobs in Malaga, Mijas and Marbella

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

El Corte Inglés, the Spanish department store group, has launched a job offer coinciding with the Christmas campaign. The chain is seeking extra staff to carry out different tasks across the group: hospitality, food, sales assistant, cash line, replacement, online order management, warehouse assistant and gift packaging.

Nationwide, El Corte Inglés has offered 84 jobs, several of them in Malaga, Mijas and Marbella.

The jobs are for several different types of working hours and training will be carried out by the company. It only asks that applicants have "a commercial vocation, the ability to work as a team, involvement and proactivity, and the ability to work at a high rate and under pressure".

Those interested have to register on the El Corte Inglés employment portal (see link below) and send a CV.

The places where the job offers have been launched: Malaga, Marbella, Mijas, Granada, Guadalajara, Alcalá de Henares, Pamplona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Asturias, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Vigo, Burgos, Santander, Salamanca, Zamora, Castellón, Valencia, Jaén, El Ejido, Cartagena and Murcia

How to enrol in the jobs offer

To register for the jobs, you have to enter the El Corte Inglés employment portal, select the vacancy for which you want to apply, complete the requested information and then submit the application.