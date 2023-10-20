Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image. SUR
Corte Inglés offers Christmas jobs in Malaga, Mijas and Marbella
Employment

Corte Inglés offers Christmas jobs in Malaga, Mijas and Marbella

In total, there are almost 100 seasonal jobs up for grabs at the Spanish department store group

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:25

Compartir

El Corte Inglés, the Spanish department store group, has launched a job offer coinciding with the Christmas campaign. The chain is seeking extra staff to carry out different tasks across the group: hospitality, food, sales assistant, cash line, replacement, online order management, warehouse assistant and gift packaging.

Nationwide, El Corte Inglés has offered 84 jobs, several of them in Malaga, Mijas and Marbella.

The jobs are for several different types of working hours and training will be carried out by the company. It only asks that applicants have "a commercial vocation, the ability to work as a team, involvement and proactivity, and the ability to work at a high rate and under pressure".

Those interested have to register on the El Corte Inglés employment portal (see link below) and send a CV.

The places where the job offers have been launched: Malaga, Marbella, Mijas, Granada, Guadalajara, Alcalá de Henares, Pamplona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Asturias, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Vigo, Burgos, Santander, Salamanca, Zamora, Castellón, Valencia, Jaén, El Ejido, Cartagena and Murcia

How to enrol in the jobs offer

To register for the jobs, you have to enter the El Corte Inglés employment portal, select the vacancy for which you want to apply, complete the requested information and then submit the application.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  3. 3 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  4. 4 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  5. 5 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  6. 6 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  7. 7 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  8. 8 Hotel profitability growing faster in Malaga that almost all other city break destinations in Spain
  9. 9 Marbella opens several new barbecue areas in its parks
  10. 10 Axarquía village twins with US towns thanks to Independence War hero

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad