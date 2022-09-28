Conference: UK and Spain, Building a Strategic Relationship Experts in the fields of economy, tourism, commerce and education, among others, are taking part in the event this Friday 30 September in Malaga

United Kingdom and Spain, Building a Strategic Relationship is the title of the conference organised by SUR and SUR in English which takes place this week in Malaga.

Conducted in Spanish, experts from both countries will be analysing and discussing new scenarios created following the exit of the UK from the EU in the fields of economy, tourism, commerce and education among others.

Sponsored by Malaga City Hall, the Provincial Diputación and the Costa del Sol tourist office, the event will welcome the following speakers:

Matthew Woods, Head of Political Team at the British Embassy in Spain; Álvaro Nadal, head of the Economic and Commercial Office at the Spanish Embassy in the UK; Eduardo Barrachina, President of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in UK; Miriem Diouri, Member of the Governing Council of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain; Manuel Butler, Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London; Pedro Bendala, Managing Director of Malaga Airport; José Luque, President of AEHCOS, Costa del Sol hotels association; Juan José Sanz, special delegate from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in the Campo de Gibraltar; Jordi Laguarda, Director of International Trade and Investment for Spain (British Embassy); Vicente Padilla, CEO y Cofounder o AERTEC; Jesús Manuel Amores, Director of the Vodafone Innovation Centre in Malaga; Adrian Massam, President of NABSS - National Association of British Schools in Spain; and Alan McDyre, Presdient of ACEIA - Association of Language Teaching Centres in Andalucía.

Places are limited. Click here to register to attend the conference, which is being held at the Hotel Barceló in Malaga this Friday 30 September from 9.30am. The event can be watched live on SUR.es