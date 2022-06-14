Malaga concert for homeless and disabled Ukrainian children raises more than 14,000 euros The concert, organised by the TulSun Foundation, was performed by the world-renowned Ukrainian violinist, Anastasiya Petryshak and Italian pianist Lorenzo Meo

A concert held at the Sala María Cristina in Malaga earlier this month by the world-renowned violinist, Anastasiya Petryshak, raised more than 14,000 euros for homeless and handicapped children from the Kyiv region of Ukraine. The Ukrainian violinist was accompanied by Italian virtuoso pianist, Lorenzo Meo, during a performance that consisted of works by John Corigliano and Maurice Ravel.

The event, which was attended by more than 300 people, was part of a fundraising campaign organised by the TulSun Foundation.

The charity has been helping children in the war-torn country for more than five years, providing medical, educational and humanitarian care for 350 youngsters in specialised centres near the country’s capital. The foundation’s work became even more urgent when the war displaced vulnerable children in the region, as a result of which, TulSun found refuge for the children in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

TulSun are appealing for people to support the on-going initiative because “much more remains to be done now, and especially when the children return home after the war”.

https://bekind.ua/es/donation?fundId=1491096&projectId