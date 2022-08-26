Age Concern appeal for new welfare officer The current officer Linda Ewen is retiring after a decade in the position and her successor must posses a certain skill set

Age Concern Fuengirola is appealing for a new welfare officer to take over from Linda Ewen, who is retiring from the position after ten years of service. The successful candidate will be required to liaise with Social Services and other organisations, as well as offering advice and information through the charity's helpline.

Those interested in the voluntary position should possess conversational Spanish, experience of working with older people, basic medical knowledge and the use of a car.

For more information call Chrissie on 711019711 weekdays from 10am to 4pm.