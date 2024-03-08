Club Med on the lookout to fill 400 jobs this summer

Pilar Martínez Friday, 8 March 2024, 19:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Club Med hotel chain is looking to hire 400 new employees to start work from this spring until the end of this year's high season.

The accommodation giant has launched a recruitment campaign in which it pointed out it would be attending job fairs such as the International Job Fair in Granada on 9 May. They will also host their own events, such as the one held a few months ago at the former Don Miguel hotel, now converted into the Club Med Magna Marbella.

The French group is looking to fill positions ranging from kitchen to reception and management. Specifically, they said they need kitchen assistants, dishwashers, cooks, pastry chefs, chefs and sous-chefs. They are also looking for floor waiting staff for room service and common areas and bartenders, as well as receptionists.

Club Med said: "since 1950, the philosophy has remained the same: to create unforgettable moments for its customers all over the world every day". They pointed out applicants for these jobs must demonstrate this spirit in their work. "Each professional creates a true art of conviviality, allowing a real connection between the team and the customers. At Club Med, everyone can express their individuality, discover new talents and reveal their potential," they added.

The company said the "jobs are open to all profiles, with the main requirement being that they share the company's values: responsibility, multiculturalism, pioneering spirit, friendliness and freedom".

The group has 70 resorts in 32 countries and employs 25,000 people of more than 100 nationalities. Anyone interested in the job offers can find details by visiting the website www.clubmedjobs.com.