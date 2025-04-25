Guardia Civil policeman arrested for assaulting superior officer in Malaga province town

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:01 Compartir

A Guardia Civil policeman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a superior officer at the force's Casabermeja police station in Malaga province. According to sources consulted by SUR, the alleged attacker, who has been on medical leave for some time, hit the sergeant in the presence of other colleagues.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 23 April, when, according to sources, the arrested man had gone to the police station to join in the leaving party of another officer. Apparently, he asked the sergeant if he could take an official document with him, but the sergeant refused. It was then that he allegedly punched the superior in the presence of the other officers, who quickly intervened and arrested him for an offence of assaulting a law enforcement official, according to sources.

The detained policeman has reportedly been on medical leave for a long period of time, apparently due to mental health issues.