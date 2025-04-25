Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil policeman arrested for assaulting superior officer in Malaga province town
Law

Guardia Civil policeman arrested for assaulting superior officer in Malaga province town

The alleged attacker had reportedly been on sick leave for some time for mental health reasons

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:01

A Guardia Civil policeman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a superior officer at the force's Casabermeja police station in Malaga province. According to sources consulted by SUR, the alleged attacker, who has been on medical leave for some time, hit the sergeant in the presence of other colleagues.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 23 April, when, according to sources, the arrested man had gone to the police station to join in the leaving party of another officer. Apparently, he asked the sergeant if he could take an official document with him, but the sergeant refused. It was then that he allegedly punched the superior in the presence of the other officers, who quickly intervened and arrested him for an offence of assaulting a law enforcement official, according to sources.

The detained policeman has reportedly been on medical leave for a long period of time, apparently due to mental health issues.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair makes welcome return to Benalmádena
  2. 2 Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle
  3. 3 Top-of-the-range model aircraft take to the skies of the Costa del Sol this weekend
  4. 4

    This is how 1.2 billion dollars of cocaine were transported in a narco-submarine
  5. 5 Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble
  6. 6 Country fair to be held in support of businesses in Malaga village hit by devastating autumn floods
  7. 7 The little jungle guardian: Spain's first Malayan tapir calf is born
  8. 8 Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
  9. 9 Cudeca charity foundation on the Costa appeals for donations as wardrobes change from winter to summer
  10. 10 Six hundred kilos of free grilled sardines on offer during Labour Day festivities in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Guardia Civil policeman arrested for assaulting superior officer in Malaga province town