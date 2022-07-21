A-7 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Churriana tunnel

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre warned drivers that the A-7 road on the outskirts of Malaga was completed closed at kilometre 227 earlier this Thursday evening, 21 July, because of a traffic accident.
Several vehicles were reported to have been involved in the accident, which happened in the Churriana tunnel.
Work continued in the area to restore the circulation of traffic possible, but at 7.21pm the major road was still completely blocked.
At 9pm the road was confirmed, by 112 Andalucía, to be open to traffic again.
#InfoDeServicio¡ATENCIÓN! Corte total de la A-7 en el km 227 en sentido creciente por un accidente con varios vehículos implicados en el túnel de #Churriana#MalagaEmergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 21, 2022
Operativos trabajando en el lugar, sigue sus indicaciones
Extrema la precaución pic.twitter.com/UpU0ntxFfQ