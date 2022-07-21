A-7 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Churriana tunnel Emergency services reported that several vehicles were involved in the accident on the outskirts of Malaga

The 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre warned drivers that the A-7 road on the outskirts of Malaga was completed closed at kilometre 227 earlier this Thursday evening, 21 July, because of a traffic accident.

Several vehicles were reported to have been involved in the accident, which happened in the Churriana tunnel.

Work continued in the area to restore the circulation of traffic possible, but at 7.21pm the major road was still completely blocked.

At 9pm the road was confirmed, by 112 Andalucía, to be open to traffic again.