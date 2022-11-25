Twenty seasonal Christmas jobs on offer in Malaga A company in the entertainment sector is looking for candidates to help with various childrens' events during the festive period

Christmas is approaching fast. And in addition to shopping, long meals and get-togethers, this holiday season also brings an increase in job offers.

An entertainment company is looking to fill 20 temporary positions to help with events in Malaga city and the province from the end of December and on 2, 3, 4, 5 January 2023. It is seeking applicants with experience in balloon twisting, children's makeup and with a driving licence.

The hourly salary is between 9 and 12 euros plus travel, with any fuel costs to be paid separately.

Those interested in submitting their application should do so through the website of the Imfe institute at www.malagaempleo.com/malagaempleo/servlet/ControlServlet?o=ofertas&p=2&v=1&n=192004