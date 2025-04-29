Cercanías short-distance trains in Malaga resume services, with free travel throughout Tuesday

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:53 Compartir

Spanish railway operator Renfe has reopened the Cercanías short-distance train services. At 11.30am, only an hour before the country hit 24 hours since the start of a nationwide power outage, trains on the Costa del Sol's C1 and the Guadalhorce valley's C2 lines started to resume activity. The restoration was "gradual", which implied initial change in frequencies and timetables.

The Ministry of Transport, in agreement with Renfe, established that transport through these services would be free of charge for everybody this Tuesday. The decision aims to help citizens recover normal communications. Although purchasing a ticket will not be necessary, there will still be controls at the entrances.

The situation at Malaga Airport had also returned to almost 100% normality by Tuesday morning. The challenge until now was to find a taxi to get there, but even this hurdle has been overcome. Only one issue persisted on Tuesday: it had to do with telecommunications, as passengers report difficulties accessing signal and internet from their mobile phones.