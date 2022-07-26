A magnitude 3.1 earthquake is felt on the Costa del Sol This morning’s seismic movement had its epicentre in Casares while Fuengirola has also registered tremors in recent days

Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake this Tuesday morning, 26 July, with its epicentre in the Malaga municipality of Casares. The tremor, with a magnitude of 3.1 at a depth of 20 kilometres, was recorded at around 2.40am.

It was not the only earthquake recorded in recent days in the province. On Sunday and Monday, the IGN recorded two tremors in Fuengirola, of magnitude 2.8 and 2.5, respectively; both in the morning, at around 10.05 and 9.53.

Tremors with an epicentre in the Alboran Sea have also been registered recently, according to the National Geographic Institute. The most recent was this morning in the Alborán Sur sector, at 11.15 am., at a depth of 15 kilometres, with a magnitude of 2.5.