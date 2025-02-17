Hunting reserve seeks permission to reopen as wild boar population soars in Malaga: 'We used to kill 500 a year'

Villalobos warns that there is an increasing danger of accidents on the road between Churriana and Alhaurín de la Torre.

The Las Canteras de Churriana hunting reserve has asked the Malaga city council to be allowed to reopen, citing the uncontrollable growth of the wild boar population and the danger this poses to urban areas and roads as the reason behind the request. Víctor Villalobos, a member of the reserve, rural guard (also representative at Andalusian level for FTSP-USO) and environmental technician, has highlighted the issue: "Before it was closed, more than 500 wild boar were killed every year. There were no problems with anyone. Residents were delighted and the food could be donated to soup kitchens. The city council can be held responsible [for the current situation], for not allowing us to carry out our activity."

Las Canteras de Churriana is situated between the municipalities of Alhaurín El Grande and the mountains to the north of the motorway, up to the roundabout at the Torremolinos conference centre. It has the required number of hectares (250 hectares) of public and private land.

No control

With nobody to control the increase and spread, wild boar specimens continue to multiply, invading the road that connects Churriana and Alhaurín de la Torre. There have already been several accidents, according to Villalobos. Fortunately, none have been serious. "The other day, for example, a female animal was run over," he stated.

"Many people want us to hunt, because they destroy trees, gardens, etc.," said the environmental technician. He also complained of the decreasing number of members of the reserve. "It costs us money to put corn, maintain ponds of up to 500 litres - everything to try to contain them here. The day we stop doing that, the problem will escalate even more, but we can't put up with this situation," stated Villalobos.

Land maintenance

In addition, the forest ranger stated that the lack of hunting activity has meant that the land has had to be constantly cleared of debris. He even intervened in the occasional outbreak of fire.

In the old hunting grounds they maintain ponds to try to keep the animals out of the urban area.

"The wild boar sleep in the mountains. The solution is hooks (small hunts), hunting, night stalking. There are many tools: night scopes, photo-trapping cameras... safety is vital when we go out to hunt. In Álora, 175 some were killed in a hunt last year. With one or two a year, the problem would be greatly reduced," he said.

Criticism of the strategy

Villalobos questions the ideas of using archers and even narcotic darts. "That meat can no longer be consumed and is also a waste," he said. What he considers favourable is regulated and controlled hunting.

"Hunters are key players in environmental management and in the fight against the wild boar plague, as their work helps to prevent traffic accidents caused by these animals, as well as the diseases they can transmit. In addition, their work in controlling the wild boar population helps to maintain an ecological balance in the countryside, protect biodiversity and safeguard the safety of people and domestic animals," said Villalobos.

Villalobos said that what is being requested is the area of the "sierra, sierra", believing that it is unlikely that there would be any urban development there. He also stated that the land has been granted for fifty years and that "there has never been any problem with anyone".