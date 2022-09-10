Helicopters and more than 70 specialist firefighters tackle wildfire in Malaga province Plan Infoca ground troops and three aircraft have been sent to the scene in Canillas de Albaida, this Saturday afternoon

The Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade are tackling a new wildfire in Malaga province that was declared just after 4pm this afternoon, Saturday 10 September.

More than 70 specialist firefighters and three helicopters are at the scene of the blaze in the Los Alamillos area of Canillas de Albaida.

The Malaga Provincial Fire Brigade has also sent regular crews from the Vélez-Málaga, Nerja and Periana fire stations, it has been reported through social media networks.

The mayor of the town, Jorge Martín, has told SUR that the fire started in two different areas, near the Limón stream. The evacuation of three houses has been necessary. The flames have already entered the natural park of the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, in the Mosquín area. "It looks bad, but with all the Plan Infoca means that are available, hopefully they can control it soon," the local official added.

The column of smoke seen from the El Playazo area of ​​Nerja. / SUR

More to follow…