Caminito del Rey train to start in March with two daily departures from Malaga city

The new services will be free for regular passengers and are expected to commence on Sunday 5 March ·

Ignacio Lillo Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Caminito del Rey train is almost ready to start operations. The Ministry of Transport announced today, Wednesday 22 February, that the new service will start operating in March, and although there is still no official date, it is believed this could be from 5 March.

The ministry has approved the conditions of frequency, timetables and fares for the implementation of all the new «proximity» services planned in Spain. In addition to the Malaga-El Chorro route, there will be new services at Palma del Río-Villa del Río in Cordoba; Illescas and Fuenlabrada/Humanes; Murcia-Cartagena and Medina del Campo-Valladolid-Palencia.

The new service will see two daily round-trip departures, by means of an extension of the C2 commuter line in the Álora-El Chorro/Caminito del Rey section. Together with the middle distance (Media Distancia) trains from Seville, which already stop at El Chorro, this will allow for five trains on working days from Malaga city, with six southbound trains.

Civia trains will be used for the new service on the same route as the C2 line to Álora. From there the trains will reach El Chorro via Las Mellizas in a journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

The timetable has been designed to allow sufficient time for visitors to the Caminito del Rey to complete the walking tour and return the same day. The price for the return ticket will be around ten euros.

The project will have an initial validity of at least three years, and the trains will be free for regular commuters, since the same conditions will apply to them as to conventional medium distance and local Cercanías services.