Buyers still favour petrol and diesel vehicles in Malaga province new data shows

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 5 January 2024, 19:11

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars are still slightly ahead of hybrid and electric vehicles in Malaga province, according to latest figures.

The sector revealed its balance sheet for 2023 on Tuesday 2 January which shows 22,943 new cars and SUVs were registered in the province last year, a 4.79% increase. Nationally, new car registrations increased by 16%, at 950,000 vehicles, according to data from Faconauto (dealers) and ANFAC (manufacturers). Their figures were cross-referenced by Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT).

Who is buying new cars?

Private individuals continue to lead the way, with 14,677 purchases, more than twice as many as companies (6,330). Rent-a-cars purchased 1,936 vehicles, the figures show.

There is a growing trend in purchasing hybrid and electric vehicles, but traditional petrol and diesel vehicles still account for slightly more than half of all new car registrations (50.71 to 49.29). Some 9,847 petrol cars were registered last year (5.45% less than in 2022), 1,787 diesel (36.38% less), and 11,309 of the rest (30.44% increase).

Is it the right time to buy a new car?

Félix García, director of communication and marketing at ANFAC, said: "We must continue to promote measures that encourage people to consider the benefits of decarbonisation. People must know that now is the time to buy a new car. And even more so if it is an electric or plug-in hybrid".

The MOVES Plan still has funds available, in addition to the deduction of up to 15% in personal income tax for the purchase of these vehicles, he added.

Families discouraged

Faconauto's communication director Raúl Morales pointed out the sector is recovering since the pandemic, but a lot slower than expected.

"The supply of vehicles has improved, there are already vehicles on the market, which has generated additional demand. However, the economic context - with the increase in interest rates and the price - has discouraged many families who were unable to buy a new vehicle last year," Morales said. "As a sector, we cannot be happy with the result of last year's registrations, because we have not made progress in the decarbonisation of the sector."

According to Faconauto, in Spain, electric vehicles only accounted for 12% of total registrations, a far cry from the European average of around 20%.