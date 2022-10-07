Less money for Malaga province in the Budget and nothing for the coastal railway extension In total, the government has assigned 222.3 million euros for next year and the upgrading of the Bobadilla-Algeciras railway line has been assigned the greatest sum, at nearly 85 million

The Spanish government released more details of its Budget for 2023 on Thursday, and it held few surprises for Malaga province although the amount of money assigned is slightly lower than this year.

The largest sum – 84.7 million euros - has been allocated for the upgrading of the Bobadilla-Algeciras railway line, including track, electrification and increasing the clearance in tunnels as part of the project to improve the infrastructure for freight transport between the port and the future dry port in Antequera.

In total, the government has assigned 222.3 million euros for the province next year, but once again nothing has been allocated for the Costa del Sol coastal railway extension project, which appears to have been shelved completely for the time being.

More than ten million euros will, however, be spent on improving local railway lines in Malaga, and 12.3 million have been earmarked for the Almodóvar del Río AVE high speed rail bypass in Cordoba.

Funds for airport and port improvements

The government has allocated 739,590 euros for the new northern access to Malaga Airport from the western bypass and one million euros for regenerating the beaches at Los Baños del Carmen.

Also in the city, four million euros will be used for the restoration of the former San Agustín school, which will eventually become the new National Library.

Other significant projects which will be able to progress next year are improvements to Malaga Airport (26 million euros), railway infrastructure (19 million), new docks and moorings at Malaga Port (5.4 million from the National Ports accounts) and 13.6 million euros will be spent on sewage treatment plant projects for Arriate, Benaoján, Montejaque, Jimera de Líbar and Cortes de la Frontera.