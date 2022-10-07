"British tourists are still coming to the Costa del Sol"

The president of the provincial Diputación, Francisco Salado, opened the SUR and SUR in English UK and Spain conference, stressing the links between the two countries. The Costa del Sol is still a favourite destination for British tourists, he said, announcing new campaigns aimed at the UK market. One of these he said was for so-called "energy nomads", people seeking warmer climes in winter to save on their energy bills. He also stressed the Costa del Sol's ability to attract businesses and investment and described Malaga as the "most British province of Spain". British nationals contribute to "building a better province," he said.