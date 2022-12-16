Bringing festive joy to a Malaga children's home again this year malaga A GoFundMe page has been set up by a British expat to buy presents for children at the Ciudad de los Niños home

A caring British expat has organised another fundraising initiative to ensure that every child at the Ciudad de los Niños Málaga children's home receives a Christmas gift this year.

Johanna Grey organised a similar initiative last year after visiting the home to give almost 50 children residing there an advent calendar. Along with the help of her friend Eva, Johanna began to rally support for the children, and, to their surprise, the scheme raised more than 6,500 euros. The money was used to buy the children a Christmas box consisting of a 40-euro gift voucher, toiletries, clothes and chocolate. The remainder of the money was used to take the children on day trips.

This year, Johanna has set up a GoFundMe page and is hoping to raise 7,000 euros in order to repeat last year's success. Once again, she intends to use around half the money for boxes containing gift vouchers for Primark and other essential goods.

However, this year, she will not need to buy chocolate, because the Mijas supermarkets for Iceland and Tesco products have donated 200 boxes of Cadburys chocolate.

She also intends to organise more trips to places like the Sierra Nevada, Aqualand and Fuengirola zoo.

"I know it's a lot of money, but I am sure we can do this with the help of friends and family spreading the word about the fundraiser," Johanna told SUR in English.

Link: www.gofund.me/6ae22628