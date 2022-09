Book of condolences opens at St George's in Malaga The church will be open until 2pm today, Friday 9 September, for private prayer and the book will remain there until the Queen's funeral

The Anglican Chaiplancy of St George's in Malaga has announced on its social media pages that a book of condolences will remain open until the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The church, which is located in the English Cemetery on Avenida de Pries, is open today, Friday 9 September, for private prayer until 2pm.

For further information visit Facebook: Anglican Chaiplancy of St George's.