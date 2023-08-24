Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Black night on Malaga province roads as four people die in two traffic accidents during early hours of this morning
112 incidents

A van and a car collided at kilometre 998 of the A-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol while two other cars collided on the A-355 in Coín

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 09:43

Four people died early this Thursday morning (24 August) in two traffic accidents in Malaga and Coín, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre.

The first happened shortly before 2.20am at kilometre 998 of the A-7 Costa del Sol motorway in Malaga, heading in the direction of the city, and several people alerted the 112 emergency number after a collision between a van and a car.

In their calls they indicated that there could be people trapped, so the fire brigade, Guardia Civil traffic police, ambulance service and road maintenance teams were alerted.

The fire brigade confirmed that two people, who had been trapped, died in the incident.

Shortly afterwards, at 3.15am, a second accident happened. This time it was at kilometre 4 of the A-355 as it passes through Coín. It involved a collision between two cars, one of which, according to the callers, was stationary at the time of the incident. They also indicated that one of the cars was on fire after the collision.

The Malaga provincial fire brigade, Civil Protection volunteers and Infoca were alerted by 112, as well as the Guardia Civil and the health services, who, together with the fire brigade, confirmed that two people lost their lives and that both were inside one of the vehicles that had caught fire.

