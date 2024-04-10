Don't delay! Black Eyed Peas concert tickets go on sale today for gig that is part of Selvatic Fest series in Malaga

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 22:56 Compartir Copiar enlace

Tickets go on sale today (11 April) for the highly anticipated Black Eyed Peas concert as part of Malaga's Selvatic Fest on Sunday 21 July at the Malaga Forum (the former Autocines site on Ctra. de la Azucarera Intelhorce).

With a dozen albums behind them, the Los Angeles band formed by will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, and Taboo have countless international tours and collaborations with some of the most important international artists in rap, R&B and American soul behind them. The band joins the line-up that Selvatic has prepared for the summer with concerts taking place from June to September.

Tickets for the Black Eyed Peas go on sale this Thursday 11 April at 1pm at selvaticfest.es.

Thirty artists

Málaga Forum will be the venue for an innovative musical programme featuring around thirty artists from a wide range of musical genres, from urban to Latin, including rap and pop music. Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Nicki Nicole, Rels B, Andy & Lucas, Bomba Estéreo, Yandel, Ptazeta, C.R.O., Pitingo, Reality, Dei V, Lit Killah, Lia Kali and Alejo, among others, will perform at Selvatic.

In addition, French artists Gims, Soolking, Lacrim, Leto, Marwa Loud and Mister You will form part of the line-up the first French Urban Fest which is also taking place in Malaga this summer.

Let's Get This Party Started

Over the course of 25 years the Black Eyed Peas have won six Grammy Awards and achieved sales of 35 million albums and 120 million singles. Songs like My Humps, Where is the love?, Don't Phunk with my Heart, Let's Get This PartyStarted, Pump It or I Gotta a Feeling positioned them as top artists in the first decade of the 2000s. Since then they have collaborated with artists including Justin Timberlake, Papa Roach, Sting, James Brown, Macy Gray, Chali 2na, Kim Hill, Wyclef Jean, De La Soul and Mos Def.

Black Eyed Peas were the second best-selling group of all time by songs downloaded (Nielsen), landing on the Billboard's Hot 100 Artists of the Decade chart. Their eighth studio album Translation, released in 2020, features collaborations with J Balvin, Ozuna, Maluma, Shakira, Nicky Jam and Tyga.

The album was nominated eight times at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, including Crossover Artist of the Year and Latin Song of the Year for Rhythm, and a nomination at the 2021 Latin Music Awards in the Artist Collaboration category.

Both this track, featuring J Balvin, and Mamacita featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Sou reached Number one on three Billboard charts, numerous award nominations and gold, platinum and diamond certifications worldwide.

Girl Like Me featuring Shakira earned the band Best Latin award at the MTV VMAs; Hit It featuring Saweetie & Lele Pons racked up 5.8 million global audio streams, 1.1 million US audio streams and nearly 10 million YouTube views in its first week alone.

In 2022, the group reunited with Shakira and David Guetta for Don't You Worry, the first single from their ninth studio album, Elevation (2022), followed by a collaboration with Anitta and El Alfa, Simply the Best, which has opened another brilliant chapter in Black Eyed Peas history.

Selvatic Fest

Selvatic prides itself on its diversity and organisers say that thanks to its facilities and a carefully planned musical programme it will appeal to all audiences, making it a space where all outdoor live music fans feel included.

All Selvatic Fest concerts

22 June - ANDY & LUCAS

28 June - FRENCH URBAN FEST: GIMS + MARWA LOUD + LETO

29 June - FRENCH URBAN FEST: SOOLKING + LACRIM + MISTER YOU

30 June - JUANES

5 July - YANDEL + ALEJO + DEIV

7 July - JUAN LUIS GUERRA 4.40

9 July - STEREO BOMB

12 July - NICKI NICOLE + REALITY

13 July - DEMBOW FEST: CHIMBALA, ROCHY RD, LÍRICO EN LA CASA, YAISEL LM AND DJ BALLESTEROS

16 July - BOOMBASTIC COSTA DEL SOL: RELS B, CRUZ CAFUNÉ, LIT KILLAH, C.R.O AND MORE

21 July - BLACK EYED PEAS

27 July - BOOMBASTIC COSTA DEL SOL: ARCÁNGEL, OVY ON THE DRUMS, FUNZO & BABYLOUD AND MORE

2 August - PITINGO

6 September - PTAZETA + LIAKALI