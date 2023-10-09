Bishopric removes man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend from priesthood in Malaga

Pixelated photo of the Venezuelan priest pictured some years ago posing with the woman who accused him of harassing her.

Following a formal complaint from a young woman the Bishopric of Malaga has removed a priest from his pastoral duties in the province. SUR was informed of the developments after the woman accused the Venezuelan priest Father Roberto of harassing her after she terminated a relationship with him.

Father Roberto will cease to be parish priest of Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Sedella, where he has been working until now. A replacement has already been found.

The bishop has not suspended the man from his priestly duties because, according to sources consulted, he does not have the power to do so, since the priest continues to come under the jurisdiction of another diocese in Venezuela.

The diocese issued a statement on the evening of Wednesday 4 October, the day the news broke and in which it said that the priest was on a "retreat" away from the parish and framed the matter as a conflict between two adults, with allegations between each of them.

However, the priest had a 300-metre restraining order against the complainant, which has been in force since February and, according to the bishopric this information had been concealed by the priest and it only learned of it on 4 October.