Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pixelated photo of the Venezuelan priest pictured some years ago posing with the woman who accused him of harassing her. SUR
Bishopric removes man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend from priesthood in Malaga
Crime

Bishopric removes man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend from priesthood in Malaga

A replacement has already been found to take over from Father Roberto in the provincial parishes of Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Sedella

Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 9 October 2023, 15:07

Compartir

Following a formal complaint from a young woman the Bishopric of Malaga has removed a priest from his pastoral duties in the province. SUR was informed of the developments after the woman accused the Venezuelan priest Father Roberto of harassing her after she terminated a relationship with him.

Father Roberto will cease to be parish priest of Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Sedella, where he has been working until now. A replacement has already been found.

The bishop has not suspended the man from his priestly duties because, according to sources consulted, he does not have the power to do so, since the priest continues to come under the jurisdiction of another diocese in Venezuela.

Related news

The diocese issued a statement on the evening of Wednesday 4 October, the day the news broke and in which it said that the priest was on a "retreat" away from the parish and framed the matter as a conflict between two adults, with allegations between each of them.

However, the priest had a 300-metre restraining order against the complainant, which has been in force since February and, according to the bishopric this information had been concealed by the priest and it only learned of it on 4 October.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Manuel Vera, Marbella's artisan shoemaker
  2. 2 These are the areas of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol that must cut their water usage by another ten per cent
  3. 3 Malaga locals stuck in Israel as Hamas missiles rain down: 'It's a nightmare'
  4. 4 Substitute Dioni salvages a point for Malaga CF in Huelva
  5. 5 As Spain enters the space race, this is the successor to the Miura-1 rocket that will be three times taller and thirty times more powerful
  6. 6 Developer announces plans to turn derelict Torremolinos hotel into accommodation for digital nomads
  7. 7 Villanueva de Tapia celebrates 153 years of tradition with three-day livestock fair and market
  8. 8 Drought crisis in Malaga province leads to more imported vegetables from Morocco
  9. 9 Popular boat rental service returns to Torremolinos park after three-year break
  10. 10 Bishopric removes man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend from priesthood in Malaga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad