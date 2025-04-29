'Best Friends', Spain's free veterinary care scheme for vulnerable pet owners

Raquel Merino Malaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 19:37 Compartir

The 'Mejores Amigos' (Best Friends) scheme, an initiative developed in 2016 by FAADA (a non-profit foundation) has been renewed for another year with funding from the directorate-general for animal rights, part of Spain's ministry of social rights, since 2023. Also since then, its coverage has been extended nationwide.

What is on offer?

It offers free or heavily-discounted veterinary care for animals living with vulnerable people who cannot afford the typical costs of veterinary attention for their pets.

In addition, this scheme trains social workers and other staff in the specific care required by vulnerable people who live with pets, providing guidelines on how to deal with the different situations they may face and what types of resources are available to manage these cases appropriately.

Who is it aimed at?

The scheme is aimed at people with animals in a situation of sleeping rough, homelessness, living in substandard housing or in a situation of economic vulnerability, as well as victims of gender-based violence with animals (who are not yet sheltered by the Viopet programme) and elderly people on the minimum pension who live with an animal with whom they have a strong bond, an attachment (for instance, dogs, cats and ferrets, among others).

What services does it cover?

Assistance ranges from vaccination, registering the animal's ID, neutering or sterilisation and deworming. It can also include justified euthanasia and cremation, for pets such as those aforementioned animals.

How to apply?

To benefit from the 'Mejores Amigos' scheme, the person must be a user of social services provided by their local council and it is essential that the social services professional is the one to register on the behalf of the beneficiary via FAADA's website.