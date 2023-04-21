Youngster with autism spectrum disorder plans second half-marathon hike in aid of Ukraine Paulo White Muñoz, and his father, Carlos, raised almost 700 euros for the war-torn country by walking a half marathon last April, and they have decided to attempt it again

A kind-hearted youngster from Malaga who suffers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has decided for the second consecutive year to raise funds for those affected by the devastating war in Ukraine.

Paulo White Muñoz, and his father, Carlos, raised almost 700 euros for the war-torn country by walking a half marathon last year, and they have decided to attempt it again this year, because, as Paulo explained, “we still see the need for more funds for the people of Ukraine.

Clad in T-shirts in the colours of Ukraine, father and son will begin their sponsored walk from the María Zambrano train station in Malaga on Saturday 6 May at 10am, and they intend to arrive at the Sunset Beach Hotel in Benalmádena Costa at around 2.30pm.

The caring youngster, who enjoys walking a few hours most days, will have the support of his school on the day, as fellow students and teachers from the Universidad Laboral Malaga will be waving Ukrainian flags to welcome him as he crosses the finish line.

His proud father told SUR in English that, “even with his autism, he still sees the need to help these people.”

“Paulo realises that the war is dragging on and that the Ukraine people are deeper in poverty, and obviously losing more lives. I think if someone of his limited ability can be very focused on helping these people a year later, then it shows us a lot,” Carlos said.

Carlos and Paulo have set up a fundraising page on the Salvation Army Ukraine appeal: www.justgiving.com/page/carlos-white-1681072098138

The Salvation Army in Europe is responding to the ongoing situation in Ukraine as families continue to be affected by the invasion. The money raised by Paulo will be used to provide food, essential items and other support for those displaced due to the conflict.