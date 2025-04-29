Young woman gives birth at hotel reception in Torremolinos during blackout

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 13:33 Compartir

A young British woman in her 20s gave birth at the entrance of the Puente Real hotel in Torremolinos in the early hours of Tuesday 29 April, in the midst of the blackout crisis in Spain. The hotel receptionist assisted the girl and performed CPR on the newborn, who had no pulse.

The events happened at around 3am. The young woman, who was staying at the hotel, turned up at the reception already in labour, as her waters had broken. The receptionist tried to call a taxi and alert 061, but there was no time. The girl gave birth in the garden at the entrance to the hotel.

The mother was in her 30th week of pregnancy, which indicates a premature birth. The baby's purple skin colour showed signs of asphyxia, so the receptionist, following instructions from 061 on the phone, performed CPR until he started coughing.

The 061 services were escorted by the National Police to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga, where the baby was admitted in critical condition, but with a pulse. The mother is also under observation.