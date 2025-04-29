Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young woman gives birth at hotel reception in Torremolinos during blackout
112 incident

Young woman gives birth at hotel reception in Torremolinos during blackout

The receptionist assisted the mother, a young British woman, who gave birth to a premature baby

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 13:33

A young British woman in her 20s gave birth at the entrance of the Puente Real hotel in Torremolinos in the early hours of Tuesday 29 April, in the midst of the blackout crisis in Spain. The hotel receptionist assisted the girl and performed CPR on the newborn, who had no pulse.

The events happened at around 3am. The young woman, who was staying at the hotel, turned up at the reception already in labour, as her waters had broken. The receptionist tried to call a taxi and alert 061, but there was no time. The girl gave birth in the garden at the entrance to the hotel.

The mother was in her 30th week of pregnancy, which indicates a premature birth. The baby's purple skin colour showed signs of asphyxia, so the receptionist, following instructions from 061 on the phone, performed CPR until he started coughing.

The 061 services were escorted by the National Police to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga, where the baby was admitted in critical condition, but with a pulse. The mother is also under observation.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  2. 2 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  3. 3 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  4. 4 Estepona honours foreign community with event to 'strengthen ties and promote coexistence'
  5. 5 Malaga-based swimmer makes history in Open Water Swimming World Cup
  6. 6 Álex Márquez breaks the curse with famous Jerez MotoGP victory
  7. 7 Antequera CF down to fifth after capitulation in Mérida
  8. 8 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young woman gives birth at hotel reception in Torremolinos during blackout