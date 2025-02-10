Workman faces prison for swindling man out of money for house reform on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 10 February 2025, 09:57 Compartir

The public prosecutor's office in Malaga has requested a prison sentence for a man, who offered his services as a carpenter, and who is accused of defrauding a person with the renovation of a property in Torremolinos, by allegedly keeping 800 euros that he gave him to carry out the work.

According to the prosecutor's provisional conclusions, to which Europa Press has had access, in July 2020, the accused, "with the intention of obtaining an illicit benefit, pretended to offer his services as a carpenter on the internet". This is how he caught the victim's attention.

The man began to negotiate with the accused and believed he had reached an agreement for him to carry out the renovation of a property belonging to a friend, according to the public prosecution. They then met in a café and "in accordance with this apparent agreement", the victim gave the carpenter 800 euros in advance.

The defendant agreed to begin the renovation on 5 August and on that day he turned up "apparently to take measurements, but he never returned, he did not do the renovation, although he did keep the 800 euros", according to the public prosecutor's office.

For this reason, he has been charged with a fraud offence and the public prosecutor's office is requesting that he be sentenced to one year and nine months in prison and that he be ordered to compensate the victim with the 800 euros allegedly defrauded.