Work to renovate the La Nogalera station restarts Torremolinos' mayor, Margarita del Cid, will meet with the company in charge of the renovations

The work on the Cercanías station on the Plaza de la Nogalera will restart in March according to mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid. The works, which began at the end of 2019 and then stopped, had an initial budget of 4.5m euros.

The station, which is one of the oldest on the Costa del Sol and yet was one of the busiest, lacked an escalator or lift and restricted access for the elderly, disabled and people with pushchairs or luggage.