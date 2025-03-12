Scrapping of legendary Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina enters final stage

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 12:11 Compartir

The scrapping of the semi-sunken famous Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina is approaching its final stretch. The process began in early February and is seeing a possible grand finale at the end of next week, when the vessel will sink into non-existence, leaving behind previous lives as a boat on the Mississippi river, a club, a restaurant and a clandestine brothel.

Only the hull of the 100-year-old ship remains to be scrapped, with the rest of the vessel already dismembered. According to Benalmádena's port councillor, José Luis Bergillos, the whole operation has been going according to plan, despite the slight delays caused by heavy rains.

A 20-tonne shear machine and a hydraulic claw were in charge of removing the structure. The scrapping project was preceded by establishing safety measures and fencing off the entire area around the Willow to stop curious onlookers from crossing over to the ship.

Zoom The current state of the vessel. SUR

Following that, the removal of various materials and objects started. A fundamental step was the installation of anti-pollution barriers along the entire perimeter of the vessel. These procedures have required the intervention of professional divers. The barriers ensure that, in the event of a leak, toxic substances would be contained and not pollute the waters of the marina.

Moorings, pollution and image

The town hall has estimated that the scrapping work will eventually cost more than 300,000 euros, but once the boat is gone, "19 moorings will be recovered, which will generate annual income of about 100,000 euros with new boats". In addition to this, the removal of the Willow eliminates a source of pollution and improves the port's appearance.

The Willow, which has been moored in Benalmádena for decades, was built at the beginning of the last century to sail on the Mississippi river in America. After being brought to Benalmádena it was used for some time as a floating nightclub, as well as a restaurant and even, allegedly, a secret brothel. It was refurbished in Liverpool before coming to the Costa, and was one of the few Mississippi steamboats to be found in European ports.