Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Now all that remains is to scrap the hull. SUR
Scrapping of legendary Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina enters final stage
Heritage

Scrapping of legendary Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina enters final stage

With only the hull still to be removed, it will not be long before the famous vessel on the Costa del Sol disappears for ever

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 12:11

The scrapping of the semi-sunken famous Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina is approaching its final stretch. The process began in early February and is seeing a possible grand finale at the end of next week, when the vessel will sink into non-existence, leaving behind previous lives as a boat on the Mississippi river, a club, a restaurant and a clandestine brothel.

Only the hull of the 100-year-old ship remains to be scrapped, with the rest of the vessel already dismembered. According to Benalmádena's port councillor, José Luis Bergillos, the whole operation has been going according to plan, despite the slight delays caused by heavy rains.

A 20-tonne shear machine and a hydraulic claw were in charge of removing the structure. The scrapping project was preceded by establishing safety measures and fencing off the entire area around the Willow to stop curious onlookers from crossing over to the ship.

The current state of the vessel. SUR

Following that, the removal of various materials and objects started. A fundamental step was the installation of anti-pollution barriers along the entire perimeter of the vessel. These procedures have required the intervention of professional divers. The barriers ensure that, in the event of a leak, toxic substances would be contained and not pollute the waters of the marina.

Moorings, pollution and image

The town hall has estimated that the scrapping work will eventually cost more than 300,000 euros, but once the boat is gone, "19 moorings will be recovered, which will generate annual income of about 100,000 euros with new boats". In addition to this, the removal of the Willow eliminates a source of pollution and improves the port's appearance.

The Willow, which has been moored in Benalmádena for decades, was built at the beginning of the last century to sail on the Mississippi river in America. After being brought to Benalmádena it was used for some time as a floating nightclub, as well as a restaurant and even, allegedly, a secret brothel. It was refurbished in Liverpool before coming to the Costa, and was one of the few Mississippi steamboats to be found in European ports.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer
  3. 3 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Watch again: Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  5. 5 Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA
  6. 6 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  7. 7 Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain's Davis Cup tie against Denmark
  8. 8 Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club
  9. 9 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  10. 10 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Scrapping of legendary Willow paddle steamer in Benalmádena marina enters final stage