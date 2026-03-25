False ceiling in Costa del Sol health centre collapses due to cooling duct deterioration

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 15:28 Share

The false ceiling in the waiting room of the San Miguel health centre in Torremolinos collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of the collapse, five people were waiting and three of them, including a child, sustained light injuries.

According to the regional government's investigation, the incident happened due to the wear of a cooling duct. The Costa del Sol health district has ordered a review of the entire air conditioning system of the building, located in the El Calvario area.

The health centre has remained open as normal, despite repair works. Patients are using the side door of the admissions area.

Workers have removed the remaining false ceiling. The aim for Wednesday is to replace the plaster cast in the closed part, without interfering with normal services and without risk to patients and workers.