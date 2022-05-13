Volunteers from Spanish cancer association take to the streets of Benalmádena AECC set up nine information tables in different locations of the town in order to promote its 'Make the fight against cancer your flag' campaign

Víctor Navas (C) shows his support to the AECC campaign in Benalmádena. / SUR

Volunteers from the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) were out in force in the streets of Benalmádena on Wednesday to highlight its 'Make the fight against cancer your flag' campaign.

The organisation set up nine information tables in different locations of the town in order to raise funds, and awareness of cancer and the importance of early detection. The volunteers also informed the public about the importance of research, which is one of the most critical aspects of fighting the disease.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, showed his support for the campaign when, along with several of his councillors, he visited one of the stands in Arroyo de la Miel.

“Volunteers have taken to the streets today to report on a disease that requires many economic means on the part of the administrations and pharmaceutical companies to continue advancing in research that allows us to offer better therapies," Navas said.

The AECC offers help and support to patients and their families, as well as financing research projects with the aim of offering better diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The president of the Benalmádena and Torremolinos branch of the association, Luisa Jiménez, said: "Our volunteers have been present in all corners of the municipality in order to raise awareness in society of the importance of the fight against cancer. Research is what ends up saving lives.”

Members of the organisation were also active in several other locations in the province this week, including Antequera, Nerja, Torremolinos and Coín.