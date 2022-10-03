Vithas Group invests 16 million euros in Benalmádena hospital expansion The extension of the Vithas Xanit International Hospital has practically doubled its current capacity, from 12,000 to approximately 25,000 square metres

The new wing of the Xanit Hospital in Benalmádena was opened on Friday. / SUR

The Vithas Xanit International Hospital in Benalmádena officially opened the expansion of its facilities on Friday, a project in which the Vithas Group has invested 16 million euros. The project has practically doubled the current capacity of the hospital, from 12,000 to approximately 25,000 square metres.

The inauguration of the new wing, which was opened by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, was attended by more than 200 people, including Jorge Gallardo, President of the Vithas Group; Dr Pedro Rico, CEO of Vithas; Mercedes Mengíbar, territorial director of Vithas in Andalucía, as well as Jose Antonio Rodenas Biel, Managing Director of the Vithas Xanit International Hospital. In addition, the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the head of the territorial delegation of the Ministry of Health and Consumption in Malaga, Enrique Moya Barrionuevo, were also present.

The project, which will enable the hospital to attend to more than 500,000 patients a year, has included 51 new outpatient consultation rooms; a state-of-the-art surgical facility with seven operating theatres; two endoscopy rooms and a hemodynamic room; 141 single inpatient rooms and a new intensive care unit.

“The expansion of the Vithas Xanit International Hospital reinforces and strengthens the healthcare service in Benalmádena, with a clear commitment to medical innovation and excellence,” Víctor Navas said.

The president of the hospital group added, “Vithas will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary and I am especially excited to be able to mark it with such a relevant milestone as the inauguration of the expansion of this emblematic centre.”