Two Benalmádena beaches to close to public from next week The two stretches of sand will be closed on weekdays from Monday, 20 March, while improvement works are carried out - but the duration has not yet been determined

Marina Rivas Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Any improvement work entails sacrifices, and this is certainly the case in Benalmádena, which, in order to enhance the state of several of its beaches, will close two of them for several months.

The town council announced yesterday (Monday, 13 March) that the Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches will remain closed to the public from next Monday the 20th and until further notice. The reason? The extension work of the Malapesquera breakwater, which had already been announced a few days before.

The authorities estimate that the works could end on 1 July, however, the end date of the project is not known. Understanding the negative impact both for residents, tourists and businesses in the area, the council has explained that the beach bars in the area will be able to maintain their normal activity, as well as those on the promenade, reiterating that the access ban refers only to the beach as such.

Open at weekends only

Perhaps in an effort to calm things down, it has been announced that the council and the company in charge of the works have agreed to open the beaches to the public at the weekends only, from Friday at noon, when the construction vehicles will have ceased moving around.

The local government team asked the Ministry of Ecological Transition to postpone the works until after the summer, "but its response was clear and forceful: from July to December a stoppage must be put works to guarantee the safety of the patella ferrugínea, a marine species with a very high level of protection, which makes it necessary to stop any work in the area, because not even the water can become cloudy," said the councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés.