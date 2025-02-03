Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

State in which the vehicle was left under water in the underpass under the Cercanías train line. SUR
Trapped driver rescued from car in flooded underpass in Benalmádena
112 incident

Trapped driver rescued from car in flooded underpass in Benalmádena

A local resident in Arroyo de la Miel helped the motorist get out of her vehicle after the flood water reached roof level

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 3 February 2025, 11:10

The most serious flooding incident of the day after heavy rain hit the Costa del Sol this Monday morning, happened in Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena. A driver was trapped inside her car in a huge pool of water when she tried to take the road underpass under the Cercanías train line.

The woman, who was on her way to work, was able to get out of her car through the window with the help of a local resident who saw her precarious predicament. The water was up to the roof of the car with the boot open.

"She was alone and climbed out of the window at the last moment; I had to go into the water to rescue her and I took her home," explained the local resident who helped the victim, who was in a state of shock about what had happened.

Elsewhere, throughout the morning, there were several rear-end accidents and traffic incidents on the Costa del Sol due to the heavy rain, but these were not serious.

