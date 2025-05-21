Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Calle Zodiaco reopened this week after renovation work. SUR
Transformation of Benalmádena avenue progresses at &#039;good pace&#039;
Costa del Sol

Transformation of Benalmádena avenue progresses at 'good pace'

The objective pursued during the renovation work on Avenida Gamonal and the surrounding streets is the modernisation of a key area to connect Arroyo de la Miel with the coast

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:48

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the project for the total transformation of Avenida Gamonal (Arroyo de la Miel) and the adjacent streets is progressing at a good pace. This news came after the completion of work on Calle Zodiaco and the modernisation of its entire water supplynetwork, which has been carried out by the municipal water company Emabesa.

The council said that this work involved the renovation of the entire water mains in this street, which reopened to traffic this week.

Roads and works councillor José Luis Bergillos said that this project has a budget of 2,645,614 euros and "the objective pursued is the modernisation of a key area to connect Arroyo de la Miel with the coast”.

Other actions included the renovation of all public lighting, sanitation and irrigation, and the resurfacing of the roads and the repaving of the streets subjected to the work.

"All this work will clearly result in a better quality of life for the residents, with whom informative meetings will continue to be held every time work is necessary on one of the roads," Bergillos said.

The councillor went on to say that the objective is “twofold”: to improve road safety and to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.

The work has caused considerable delays to drivers in this area, but the town hall said that the final result will “justify this temporary inconvenience”.

