Rail passengers complain of numerous problems at new train station in Torremolinos

The town hall has demanded a solution to the problems in the new train station. / SUR

Residents and visitors in Torremolinos have aired their concerns about elements of the town's new train station that are already out of service, despite the fact that the station was only inaugurated at the beginning of July. Passengers have complained that many of the ticket machines and electronic turnstiles are out of order in the station in La Nogalera, which was recently completely refurbished at a cost of 7.5 million euros.

There have also been complaints that the customer service, sales and information counter is rarely manned, causing extra problems for people wanting to purchase tickets.

A spokesperson for the town hall, Luis Rodriguez, has insisted that railway operating company, Renfe, addresses the problems immediately.

“Following work that took far too long to complete, the new train station was inaugurated just a few weeks ago, but we did not expect that several maintenance problems would surface so soon. At this time of year, the number of passengers is far greater than usual, so this causes saturation problems, which in a new station, has no explanation,” Rodriguez said.

The councillor said that he hoped that Renfe will find a “quick solution” to the problem, so that the station can “work at full capacity”.