This is the video of the ambitious new Benalmádena Costa remodelling proposals The plan includes one of the most ambitious revitalisation projects carried out on the Avenida Antonio Machado since the 1970s, which will include the installation of leisure facilities, recreation areas and green zones

Computer image of how the new boulevard will look. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has released a new video and infographics that demonstrate how the Avenida Antonio Machado and the Avenida Alay will look after the proposed renovation and remodelling of the street, which is one of the main projects of the town’s EDUSI (urban strategy for sustainable development).

The plan includes one of the most ambitious revitalisation projects carried out on the main coastal road since the 1970s and it will require a large financial investment, 10 million of which has been received from the European Regional Development Fund. The town hall has also secured a further 3 million euros from the Next Generation fund for the implementation of low emission zones and sustainable mobility on the new boulevard.

The renovation plan is the result of a pilot test that began in May 2021, a project that reduced the Torremolinos-bound carriage to one lane to reduce emissions and improve public transport services by installing a lane for bicycles and non-polluting vehicles.

Leisure facilities and green zones

The project will include the installation of wider pavements to facilitate pedestrian access, leisure facilities, recreation areas and green zones, along with new parking areas.

“The video and the infographics that accompany it demonstrates the great changes and improvements that the project will bring to the area. This renovation plan will help revitalise the commercial fabric of the environment and will also present a much more pleasant, sustainable and harmonious image,” Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, explained.

Based on similar initiatives in Madrid and Barcelona, the project, which has received the support of numerous local groups and associations, will serve to modify mobility, revitalise the promenade, attract retailers and mainline franchises and regenerate the environment with new green spaces.

“This urban renewal is especially necessary in Benalmádena Costa, the real economic engine of the town, both today and predictably in the future,” Navas said.