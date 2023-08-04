Town hall announces longer nighttime hours for summer fair in Bemalmádena Pueblo In order not to disturb local residents, owners of bars and casetas have been reminded that the maximum authorised noise level must not exceed 60dB

Lorraine Cádiz Benalmádena

Benalmádena town hall has announced a series of changes concerning the fair in honour of the Virgen de la Cruz, which will take place in Benalmádena Pueblo from Friday 11 until Tuesday 15 August.

The town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, explained that the hours of the night fair have been extended and will now continue until 4.30am; while the day fair, because it is located in a public thoroughfare, will begin at 12.30pm and must finish at 7.30pm.

In order not to disturb local residents, Lara said that, in accordance with the Andalusian noise pollution regulation, the maximum authorised noise level must not exceed 60dB.

The mayor said, “We invite everyone to enjoy the party, and at the same time to comply with the rules so that we all spend a few unforgettable days with family and friends.”

The annual pilgrimage (romeria) will take place on Sunday 6 August, and the the mayor pointed out that the traditional launch of the rockets that announce the beginning of the procession will take place at 10am, 11am and again at midday. Lara explained that announcing the times of the launching of the rockets will forewarn families with children with special needs, and also those with animals.