Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach

On Monday, while the Spanish mainland was in the midst of a major blackout, a foreign tourist drowned on a beach in Torremolinos.

The two events appear not to be related, except for the difficulties involved in alerting the authorities. The incident occurred in the afternoon in La Carihuela.

The tourist, aged 53, had gone into the sea to swim, despite the strong winds that had hit the coast in recent days.