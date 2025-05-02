Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Carihuela beach. SUR
Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach
112

Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach

The tourist, aged 53, had gone into the sea to swim, despite the strong winds that had hit the coast in recent days

Juan Cano

Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:24

On Monday, while the Spanish mainland was in the midst of a major blackout, a foreign tourist drowned on a beach in Torremolinos.

The two events appear not to be related, except for the difficulties involved in alerting the authorities. The incident occurred in the afternoon in La Carihuela.

The tourist, aged 53, had gone into the sea to swim, despite the strong winds that had hit the coast in recent days.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Tourist drowns off La Carihuela beach