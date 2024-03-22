Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The walkway on Benalmádena Costa collapsed sixteen years ago. L. Cádiz
Torrequebrada coastal path to be repaired, 16 years after collapse
Benalmádena town hall has commissioned work for 136,000 euros to rebuild the footpath

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:38

The damaged coastal path in Benalmádena between Las Yucas and Torrequebrada beaches is to be repaired, sixteen years after the walkway collapsed in a landslide.

Emergency retention work was carried out in the area in 2022, when the council spent 150,000 euros to prevent land near the pool in the adjoining Las Tres Calaberas development from crumbling away.

Now, the town hall has commissioned further work for 136,000 euros to rebuild the footpath, a project it has labelled as "urgent". Work so far has been to stabilise the land, said the local authority.

Work will also be carried out on other stretches of the path affected by small rockfalls. The project will include improvements to accessibility and lighting as well as fitting a new handrail and urban furniture.

Once the path has been reopened it will close another gap in the Senda Litoral, the coastal path that aims to link the entire Costa del Sol from Nerja to Manilva for pedestrians.

