Torremolinos aims for gold in sustainability during World Triathlon Series

The countdown begins for the grand final of the World Triathlon Series, an event that will bring together in Torremolinos, from 17 to 20 October, more than 5,500 athletes from different age groups, as well as around 20,000 spectators. All this, as the town hall declared, will have a very positive impact on the economy of the area, having a direct impact of 25 million euros on the municipality (not counting what it could generate in neighbouring towns), with more than 80,000 overnight stays, as well as the possible impact on the hotel and catering industry and other services in the area. All this sounds especially good in economic and sporting terms, because of the visibility that Torremolinos will gain worldwide.

It should also be noted that Torremolinos-Andalucía will be the culmination of an exciting FETRI season, which, after the World Cup in Valencia, will also include the MD/LD T100 Ibiza Spanish Cup on the 28 and 29 of September.

However, both the organisers of the event and the council are aiming to go a step further, looking at a different aspect: sustainability. These big events can have a large carbon footprint as well as a negative impact on the municipality's environment, which is why, as explained at a press conference on Wednesday, a strategic sustainability plan has been created specifically for this grand final.

The event was announced by Torremolinos sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, the president of the Andalusian triathlon federation, Pablo Castilla, the head of sustainability of the Spanish triathlon federation, Saleta González, and the director of projects and innovation of the national federation of fishermen's guilds, Fabián Ben.

The sustainability plan was explained by González, who highlighted various actions: In collaboration with Aguas de Torremolinos, the entire circuit will be equipped with drinking fountains for the filling of reusable cups, which will help to save 65,000 single-use plastic bottles.

Other initiatives include the promotion of the use of public transport for athletes and tourists, thanks to a transport card that can be purchased at the airport information point in the expo zone (a special area set up near the finish line). In addition, a special bus stop will be set up for athletes to reach the expo zone, where the competitors will meet. Finally, a campaign will also be set up to exchange public transport tickets on the days of the event for reusable cups.

Also, a collection point for clothes and sports equipment will be set up in the expo zone so that anyone who wants to can donate these items to the Caritas charity; while surplus food from the event will go to the local Emmaus soup kitchen.

In relation to food, a collaboration has been created with the national federation of fishermen's guilds, by which different species of fish (octopus, conger eel, hake, squid, prawns, tuna and cuttlefish) will be provided for the athletes and the VIP area with the aim of promoting national products, a guarantee of sustainability.

The local nursery of Los Pinares will make the bouquets for the event; while the use of marine friendly sunscreen will be encouraged in order to reduce pollution during the swimming events.

The organisers will also work for integration and functional diversity to make this an accessible event for people with reduced mobility. There will be signage with pictograms thanks to the collaboration of Autismo Sur; while different charitable associations will be made visible in the charity area of the expo zone. In addition, there will be a universal volunteering initiative, made up, among others, of the Al-Andalus adapted sports club and the Diversport Torremolinos association, the first LGBT sports club in Andalucía.

The councillor for sport explained that during the first quarter of next year 100 trees will be planted to offset the possible footprint of this event. Alcaide added: "It is the best sporting event that Torremolinos has had in its history. This event will give visibility to Torremolinos around the world. What we are looking for is a better future for Torremolinos and for people to get to know us through sport and for the federations to take notice of us."