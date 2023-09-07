Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The swiming race will take place between Bajondillo and La Carihuela beaches. SUR
Torremolinos warms up for San Miguel fair with two big sporting events
Events

Torremolinos warms up for San Miguel fair with two big sporting events

This weekend the town will host the Strongman/Strongwoman Torremolinos contest for the first time, along with the popular Carihuela-Bajondillo swimming competition - and there is still time to register

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 19:17

Compartir

As a prelude to the San Miguel fair, which starts on 27 September, Torremolinos town hall has organised two sporting activities that will take place in the town on Saturday 9 September.

The first is the inaugural Strongman/Strongwoman Torremolinos contest, held in the Palacio San Miguel sports complex from 9am until 2.30pm.

During the competition, organised by the All for One Torremolinos association and the municipal sports delegation, the competitors’ physical endurance will be tested during a variety of non-standard strength exercises.

Registration is free and can be made by phoning 657 30 40 65, or via the websitedeportes.torremolinos.es

The second event will be the Carihuela-Bajondillo Travesía a Nado, a 1.2-kilometre swim along the Torremolinos coastline. The race, now in its 23rd year, will include several categories and a shorter distance for under 16s. It will begin at 5pm on Bajondillo beach (next to the Banana Beach Bar), and finish in Carihuela (Restaurante Playa Miguel).

The event has a maximum of 300 places and registration, which costs five euros, can be made on pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government gives green light to 68-million-euro upgrade works on key Ronda railway line
  2. 2 Families of missing Argentinian paddle surfers: 'We are not going to leave Malaga without the boys'
  3. 3 Spotlight on Malaga as city prepares to host international summit of luxury travel planners
  4. 4 Spain's F1 driver Fernando Alonso responds to fan's touching message on social media
  5. 5 Hero's quick reaction helps save life of delivery driver who suffered a heart attack in Gaucín
  6. 6 More than 100 artists come together in Torremolinos for first Costa del Sol Tattoo convention
  7. 7 FIFA rules in favour of Malaga CF over Ricardo Horta case
  8. 8 Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso formalises complaint against Luis Rubiales for non-consensual World Cup kiss
  9. 9 These are the key roads affected by Gibraltar's National Day celebrations on Sunday
  10. 10 Aficionados from the world of horses head to Fuengirola

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad