Torremolinos warms up for San Miguel fair with two big sporting events

The swiming race will take place between Bajondillo and La Carihuela beaches.

Tony Bryant

As a prelude to the San Miguel fair, which starts on 27 September, Torremolinos town hall has organised two sporting activities that will take place in the town on Saturday 9 September.

The first is the inaugural Strongman/Strongwoman Torremolinos contest, held in the Palacio San Miguel sports complex from 9am until 2.30pm.

During the competition, organised by the All for One Torremolinos association and the municipal sports delegation, the competitors’ physical endurance will be tested during a variety of non-standard strength exercises.

Registration is free and can be made by phoning 657 30 40 65, or via the websitedeportes.torremolinos.es

The second event will be the Carihuela-Bajondillo Travesía a Nado, a 1.2-kilometre swim along the Torremolinos coastline. The race, now in its 23rd year, will include several categories and a shorter distance for under 16s. It will begin at 5pm on Bajondillo beach (next to the Banana Beach Bar), and finish in Carihuela (Restaurante Playa Miguel).

The event has a maximum of 300 places and registration, which costs five euros, can be made on pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es