Torremolinos town hall opens registration for theoretical-practical courses of self-defence for women Under the banner of Prevention and Management of Situations of Gender Violence, the free courses will be run with the collaboration of the Asociación Goju Ryu Kárate-Do

The self-defence courses will take place at the Palacio de Congresos on Saturday 11 and Saturday 18 June. / SUR

Torremolinos town hall has organised a series of theoretical-practical courses of self-defence for women that will take place at the Palacio de Congresos on Saturday 11 and Saturday 18 June.

Under the banner of Prevention and Management of Situations of Gender Violence, the free courses will be run with the collaboration of the Asociación Goju Ryu Kárate-Do.

The objective of the courses is to create a space for reflection on toxic behaviours, attitudes and relationships that can lead to the victimisation of women.

Participants, who must be over 16 years of age, will be taught to manage self-confidence through assertive attitudes that allow an effective defence of the dignity of women without falling into violent or passive responses.

Each session will consist of two parts: the theoretical, where a participatory learning methodology will be used to discuss topics such as violence against women, which will be analysed from the perspective of different age groups. It will also include self-protection strategies useful for people with special needs.

The practical session will demonstrate the possibilities of self-defence, while different risk situations will be analysed that allow a possible victim to get out of a situation with the least physical risk.

The courses will be held between 10am and 2pm, and participants are reminded to attend classes in sportswear.

The registration period is open until Thursday 9 June and can be made on www.torremolinos.es

The Women's Information Centre of Torremolinos is open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 1.30pm. 952.37.95.29