Torremolinos town hall prioritises initiative to renovate children's play areas

Torremolinos town hall has launched a project to renovate the existing children’s play grounds and install several new, an initiative that the council claim it will “prioritise” due to the demands made by parents in the municipality.

The scheme began last weekend, when the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, inaugurated the recently refurbished children’s play area in Calle Capri, which has been closed for several months due to what Del Cid described as the “inexplicable refusal” of the previous council to maintain the park.

The renovation work consisted of a complete revision of the apparatus, the repair and painting of several benches and the general cleaning and tidying of the grounds, much of which had become overgrown with weeds.

The area will also include an archaeological garden, which will be developed on the two large mounds (Arabic tells) in the park in order to demonstrate the town’s long history.

Del Cid underlined her commitment to the project and stressed that “all playgrounds in the municipality will be modernised and maintained.”

"We need new playgrounds in Torremolinos that can be enjoyed by the little ones and which are safe, well-lit and always kept clean,” she said.