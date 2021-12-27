Torremolinos town hall working on the "imminent" tender of three overdue projects During a press conference in Torremolinos the new mayor, Margarita del Cid, explained that the projects will have funding from the provincial council at a cost of 1.97 million euros

The new mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has announced that the town hall is working on the "imminent" tender for a series of projects that have funding from the Malaga Provincial Council, and which will entail an investment in the municipality worth 1.97 million euros.

During a meeting with the president of the Diputación de Malaga, Francisco Salado, the mayor explained that the projects, which “have been pending for some time”, include the sanitation and infrastructure works on the La Cañada de los Cardos urbanization on the outskirts of the town. Residents have been protesting for several years about the lack of adequate street lighting, walkways and sanitation in the area, and the mayor has promised that the work, which will cost almost 900,000 euros, will be put out to tender “in the coming weeks”.

Traffic congestion

Other projects include the reformation of Calle Ecuador, work she claimed was necessary to reduce traffic congestion in the town centre; and the completion of the works to widen Avenida Carlota Alessandri in order to provide more parking spaces.

“These are not projects that have come out of nowhere. For some reason, these projects had been put on hold, seeing as the previous government team had not processed them," Del Cid said.

Renewed commitment to leisure and sports activities

Del Cid also to presented Salado with two new projects, one of which will convert the La Cañada del Lobo into one of the connection points between the network of trails on the Senda Litoral, which she claimed would “renew Torremolinos' commitment to sports tourism and leisure activities.

Likewise, she raised the possibility of having funds from the provincial government to improve the coastal path, claiming that there “are some points that need a serious reform and fine-tuning.”