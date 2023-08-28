Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Riders of electric scooters face fines for ignoring regulations. SUR
Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts
Safety campaign

Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts

The town hall and Local Police campaign reminds users that it is prohibited for these vehicles to be used on public walkways, pedestrian areas and interurban roads, and that it is illegal to carry passengers, wear headphones or use mobile phones

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 28 August 2023, 12:50

Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has launched a series of measures aimed at the owners of electric scooters or other personal mobility vehicles (VMPs) in order to put an end to the lack of respect for traffic regulations and road safety. The council, which said the problem multiplies during the summer months, has announced an information campaign that highlights the rules of electric scooters. The initiative has been launched prior to the tightening of the regulations, which will punish those who do not observe the rules.

The regulations come after numerous complaints by residents of the Costa del Sol town who have shown their concern about the risks posed by those who do not respect the 25km/h speed limit in built up areas.

The campaign, organised by the traffic and transport department of the town hall, together with the Local Police, reminds users that it is prohibited for these vehicles to be used on public walkways, pedestrian areas and interurban roads, and that it is illegal to carry passengers, wear headphones or use mobile phones.

The council said, “Those who ride electric scooters must comply with basic traffic regulations by respecting stop signs, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. It is also advisable to wear a helmet and a reflective vest and have civil liability insurance.”

Local Police pointed out that driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will lead to a fine of between 500 euros and 1,000 euros. In the case of testing positive, the vehicle will be impounded.

Other fines of up to 200 euros will be enforced for those using a mobile phone or any other communication device.

In the case of offenders under 18 years of age, it will be the parents or legal guardians who will be held responsible.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's top-ranked female tennis player withdraws from US Open and pulls plug on 2023 season
  2. 2 Malaga CF kick off season in lower division following relegation with a 2-1 defeat
  3. 3 Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich is firm favourite to win his first round match at US Open
  4. 4 British man who allegedly ran over fellow countryman following dispute with neighbour in Axarquía village faces prison sentence
  5. 5 Marbella town hall to finally remove and scrap sail boat stranded on San Pedro beach for several weeks
  6. 6 Founder of pioneering Benalmádena newspaper recognised on its 30th anniversary
  7. 7 Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad