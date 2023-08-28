Torremolinos to tighten electric scooter regulations and put brakes on illegal acts

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Torremolinos town hall has launched a series of measures aimed at the owners of electric scooters or other personal mobility vehicles (VMPs) in order to put an end to the lack of respect for traffic regulations and road safety. The council, which said the problem multiplies during the summer months, has announced an information campaign that highlights the rules of electric scooters. The initiative has been launched prior to the tightening of the regulations, which will punish those who do not observe the rules.

The regulations come after numerous complaints by residents of the Costa del Sol town who have shown their concern about the risks posed by those who do not respect the 25km/h speed limit in built up areas.

The campaign, organised by the traffic and transport department of the town hall, together with the Local Police, reminds users that it is prohibited for these vehicles to be used on public walkways, pedestrian areas and interurban roads, and that it is illegal to carry passengers, wear headphones or use mobile phones.

The council said, “Those who ride electric scooters must comply with basic traffic regulations by respecting stop signs, traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. It is also advisable to wear a helmet and a reflective vest and have civil liability insurance.”

Local Police pointed out that driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will lead to a fine of between 500 euros and 1,000 euros. In the case of testing positive, the vehicle will be impounded.

Other fines of up to 200 euros will be enforced for those using a mobile phone or any other communication device.

In the case of offenders under 18 years of age, it will be the parents or legal guardians who will be held responsible.