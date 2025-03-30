Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Access sign to Low Emisssions Zone in Avenida Isabel Manoja J. R. C
Torremolinos takes stock of first month with its ZBE low emissions zone up and running
Environment

Torremolinos takes stock of first month with its ZBE low emissions zone up and running

Torremolinos is one of the first towns on the Costa del Sol to start fining cars that do not qualify to enter its defined area because of their level of pollution

José Rodríguez Cámara / Neil Hesketh

Torremolinos

Friday, 28 March 2025

The ZBE low emission zone in Torremolinos has now been operating for over a month and the first data on its use has started to come in. Torremolinos is one of the first towns on the Costa del Sol to start fining cars that do not qualify to enter its defined area because of their level of pollution. All towns with a population over 50,000 will shortly also have zones in place.

Torremolinos council said recently that 1,200 vehicles of non-residents had so far applied for exceptions, including tow trucks and service and mobility vehicles, among others. Residents in the area do not face entry restrictions.

The ZBE covers a small area in the heart of the town centre, north of Plaza Costa del Sol and east of Avenida Isabel Manoja. Cameras monitor cars entering and leaving the zone. www.torremolinos.es/zbe-zonas-de-bajas-emisiones/

