Torremolinos municipal swimming pools set to close for annual cleaning and maintenance work The Virgen del Carmen I and II facilities will close to the public on Friday 15 July and reopen on Thursday 1 September

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the Virgen del Carmen I and II swimming pools will close to the public on Friday 15 July in order to undergo the annual cleaning and maintenance works.

Workers from the sports department, together with the municipal cleaning company, Samset, will carry out reform, cleaning and maintenance tasks so that the facilities are in perfect condition for their reopening, which is scheduled for Thursday 1 September.

The project covers both the repair and cleaning of the inside and outside of the pools, as well as the repair and checking the changing rooms, lockers and showers. Other tasks will include the cleaning of the filters, dismantling and cleaning of recirculation pumps and the chlorination and disinfection of the air extraction pipes.

The works will begin with the Virgen del Carmen II Olympic pool, which will host the XXXII edition of the Andalusian Swimming Championships on 23 and 24 July. The event, which is organised by the Andalusian Swimming Federation and the town hall, brings together more than 500 swimmers from all over Andalucía.