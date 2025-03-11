Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 16:44 Compartir

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, and the president of the college of veterinarians of Malaga (ICOV), Juan Antonio Luque, have signed a new agreement for the continuation in the municipality of the joint management plan for urban cat colonies.

The council has increased the budget from 30,000 euros in 2024 to 52,000 euros this year, which will be used for vaccination and microchipping, sterilisations and basic health care treatments, which includes deworming.

For its part, the ICOV will bear the costs of materials such as microchips for the identification of stray cats, rabies vaccines, clinical or health care that will be carried out in the veterinary centres and the training of the personnel responsible for the management and maintenance of the colonies. The volunteers that look after colonies of stray cats run the capture, sterilisation and return of the animals to their neighbourhoods scheme, a process known as CER.

The new agreement will also increase the promotion of adoptions of adult sociable cats from feline colonies.

During 2024, the agreement between Torremolinos council and the ICOV allowed a total of 188 sterilizations to be carried out, along with 195 clinical vaccinations and 107 basic health care treatments for various causes.

The project aims to reduce the uncontrolled proliferation of cats on the streets and improve the welfare of the feline colonies of the municipality.