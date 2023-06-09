Torremolinos shop busted for selling 'laughing gas' to minors Police raided a store in the holiday resort after complaints from local residents and discovered the manager was selling nitrous oxide gas to children

Police have reported a shop in Torremolinos for selling nitrous oxide gas, which can cause hallucinations, to minors.

Officers seized three bottles of the substance, commonly known as 'laughing gas', which in large doses can cause euphoria and even hallucinations. They also removed a notebook which kept a record of the sales.

Complaints from local residents led police to investigate the store where they noticed young people acting suspiciously outside. In one incident, police observed two girls on a moped, contacting a third, at the door of the shop and exchanging money for green plastic bags with a bottle inside.

Shortly afterwards, these girls were intercepted by another patrol, which verified that they were dealing with a bottle of nitrous E942, as well as nozzles and balloons.

Police also located the young man who gave them the bottle, who, identified as a possible intermediary, said that it was the employee of the premises who supplied him with the gas. Officers were then able to identify the manager of the shop and the worker as responsible.