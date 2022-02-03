Torremolinos rock and roll festival set to boost local economy Mayor Margarita del Cid claimed the festival, which starts 3 February, will have a positive impact on local businesses, especially the hotels and bars, which, according to the Costa del Sol Tourism Board, will see an income increase of around 40 per cent during the event

Torremolinos will become the world capital of rock and roll this weekend, when it hosts the 28th edition of the Rockin' Race Jamboree, which begins today (Thursday, 3 February).

The four-day retro extravaganza is the most important American roots music festival in Europe. Nominated ‘best music festival’ by the Ameripolitan Music Awards in Memphis, the event presents live performances by some of the genres most celebrated artistes at different locations around the town.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, claimed the festival will have a positive impact on the local economy, especially on the hotels and bars, which, according to the Costa del Sol Tourism Board, will see an income increase of around 40 per cent during the event.

“It is an honour for Torremolinos to host this gathering every year. It has been growing since it was founded in 1997 and it has become an important culture, leisure and tourism attraction in the town. The festival creates an impact at an international level, which few events achieve, since people come from the United States, the UK and all over Europe,” Del Cid declared.

This year’s line-up includes Reverend Horton Heat, a musician from Texas who has become known as the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly; London rockers The Comet Combo, a six-piece group who perform in the style of Bill Hailey; and Charlie Hightone and The Rock-It’s, one of Spain’s top rock and roll performers who has played at some of the most prestige festivals in the USA, Canada and Australia.

